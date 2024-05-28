Small plane makes hard landing at RDU; no injuries reported

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A small plane made a crash landing without properly functioning landing gear at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

It happened around 6 p.m. at terminal 1.

The aircraft is a PIPER PA-32R-300. It flew from Fayetteville, departing just after 5 p.m.

Airport officials said the plane had four people onboard. It radioed in that there was a problem with the landing gear at the front of the airplane.

Chopper11 flew over the runway to to see the airplane after its landing. It was sitting upright but leaning down on its nose.

It appears the pilot was able to safely land the plane without the front landing gear.

RDU said runway 5 right will remain closed until the plane is towed away. All other runways remain open.