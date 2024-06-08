Gel blaster arena opens up at Palace Pointe in Person County

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new gel blaster arena opened in Roxboro Friday.

Gel blasters are a kid-friendly alternative to paintball. The gel pellets don't hurt as much on impact and are biodegradable, making for an easy cleanup.

To celebrate the grand opening, first responders faced off in the new 'Dueling Dragons' gel blaster arena at the Palace Pointe Family Entertainment Center.

"We are the first in the world to build an arena just for gel blaster -- we have portals, you can play games, it's a competition, you have two different teams," Blaine Given, the vice president of Palace Pointe, said.

According to their website, Palace Pointe is a premier location for family fun at 5050 Durham Road. It includes a movie theater, restaurant, arcade and a bowling alley.