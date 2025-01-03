Durham mayor issues a veganuary, plant-based diet city-wide challenge to start the new year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Could you give up eating your favorite meat for a whole month? The mayor of North Carolina's fourth-largest city is challenging people in the Bull City to do so.

Durham's mayor Leonardo Williams issued the 'Bull City Veganuary Challenge' at the end of December. He's hoping the initiative will encourage people to adopt a plant-based diet for January.

The challenge is getting big support from Durham Public Schools, Downtown Durham Inc., Durham Public Schools Foundation, and other community partners to show a community-wide effort in pushing the benefits of plant-based eating, according to information from the mayor's office.

Mayor Williams says it started as a one-day thing and turned into a month-long initiative after restaurants and schools wanted to be a part of the challenge.

"We do it just to renew ourselves. We already have a lot of restaurants with vegan options anyway. So this is something we do. And now, you know, we have these initiatives working together."

Durham Public Schools is having a Student Art Competition focused on plant-based eating. Entries to the competition will be displayed around various small businesses in Durham throughout January.

The Northern High School Culinary Program will allow students to compete in the Junior Vegan Chef Challenge and develop high-quality, plant-based entrees consistent with school lunch nutrition guidelines

The Veganuary Challenge is not only aimed to have a positive impact on your health but on the environment as well.

Click on Bull City Mayor's Veganuary Challenge for more information.

Check here for a list of vegan restaurants in Durham.

