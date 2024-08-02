Woman killed in what Goldsboro police say was domestic homicide

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is dead after an incident that Goldsboro Police called "domestic homicide.'

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 9:15 a.m. Friday to the 300 block of N. Kornegay Street. They found a woman with a gunshot wound inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the 23-year-old woman was being withheld pending notification of family.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that there was a domestic altercation involving the victim and a man she knew.

The case remains under active investigation and no further details were immediately released.

The Goldsboro Police Department asks that if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact the Goldsboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division or call or text Crimestoppers at (919) 735-2255.