Goldsboro police car hit by stolen ambulance; suspect in custody

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stolen ambulance hit a police car Saturday night, Goldsboro police said.

Just after 8 p.m., officers were called to the area of UNC Health Wayne on Wayne Memorial Drive for a stolen ambulance. They could locate the stolen vehicle a short time later on Wayne Memorial Drive and New Hope Road.

According to GPD, the suspect drove the ambulance back into the parking lot of the hospital where he purposely hit an occupied police car.

The suspect was identified as Raul Sandoval-Moore, 23.

Warrants were secured for assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill. Sandoval-Moore was also cited for careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, exceeding posted speed limit and failure to maintain lane control.