Goldsboro Police make arrest in shooting death of 22-year-old man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police announced an arrest in a deadly shooting.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene Friday in the 900 block of South Slocumb Street.

Police said they found 22-year-old Joshua Shabazz Faison shot shortly after 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A couple of hours later, just before 10:30 a.m., police took 23-year-old Darrian D. Louis of Goldsboro into custody in the 900 block of Hugh Street,

He was charged with first-degree murder.

Louis was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.

