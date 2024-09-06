Goldsboro Police make arrest in shooting death of 22-year-old man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police announced an arrest in a deadly shooting.
Chopper 11 flew over the scene Friday in the 900 block of South Slocumb Street.
Police said they found 22-year-old Joshua Shabazz Faison shot shortly after 8 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A couple of hours later, just before 10:30 a.m., police took 23-year-old Darrian D. Louis of Goldsboro into custody in the 900 block of Hugh Street,
He was charged with first-degree murder.
Louis was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.
