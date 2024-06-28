Juvenile arrested in connection to Food Lion shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- An arrest was made Thursday night in connection to a shooting at a Food Lion in Goldsboro earlier this month.

According to police, 18-year-old Javon Langston of Goldsboro was shot near the entrance of the grocery store. He later died from his injuries.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation found that Langston was involved in an argument with another man before the shooting.

A petition was later secured for one count of murder on a juvenile suspect.

Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Goldsboro Police Department's Emergency Response Team, Investigations, Patrol, K9, and NCSBI arrested the 17-year-old male in the 300 block of Myers Avenue.

The juvenile's name will not be released because of his age. He was taken to Pitt County Detention Center for secured custody.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,500 for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a Non-Profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.