Man charged in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Goldsboro

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 800 block of North Audubon Avenue.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro Police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a teenager dead last month.

Police said Quamaree Sayonta Davis, 20, of LaGrange, was taken into custody while he was at the Wilson County Courthouse.

He was wanted in an Aug. 10 shooting in the 800 block of North Audubon Avenue that left a 15-year-old girl dead.

Davis was served with a warrant for murder and left in the Wilson County Detention Center under no bond.

He will make a first court appearance Monday.

Police said the case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible.

