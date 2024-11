New indoor golf space, Golf Golf Golf, set to open in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are about two weeks away from a new golf club and lounge opening in downtown Raleigh.

Golf Golf Golf will feature two hitting bays with golf simulators an indoor putting green and a full bar.

Owner Sam Ratto describes the laid-back vibe to a skate shop or record store.

Ratto also owns Videri Chcolate Factory also in downtown Raleigh.

The golf venue is opening on December 2 and will be open seven days a week.