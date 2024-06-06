New app with goal to eliminate food waste expands to Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a new program expanding to the Triangle whose goal is to stop food waste.

The app is called "Too Good To Go".

So often cafes and restaurants throw away food at the end of the day that didn't sell. Now customers can buy what didn't sell for a fraction of the price, and businesses are able to make a few bucks rather than toss the fresh food in the garbage.

"We have already saved more than 11 million meals from waste across the U.S. which is amazing and we are continuously growing every day, " said Sara Soteroff. "This is our official launch in NC but you will see more variety in the coming days and more pick-up times."

Some local cafés said they are getting some new customers.

"I love it because, in fact, we had to cut back because it was so popular," said David Benson, Third Place Coffee House. "Every time we put them on 20 minutes later after it goes up -they are sold. It's crazy and it's fabulous."

Some of the local restaurants featured on this new app include East Durham Sweet Shoppe, Third Place Coffee House, and Little Barb's Bakery.

The app is available now in North Carolina for Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte.