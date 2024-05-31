'Goosebumps' adds to season 2 cast

"Goosebumps" adds to the cast for season 2. Here's what we know so far about the characters and storyline.

LOS ANGELES -- "Goosebumps" is adding several recurring cast members to the Disney+ anthology series.

Arjun Athalye ("Are You Afraid of the Dark?") will play Sameer, Eloise Payet ("The End of the Party") joins as Hannah, Christopher Paul Richards ("The Kids Are Alright") plays Matty, Kyra Tantao ("ZOMBIES 3") joins as Nicole. The four actors will play teenagers who mysteriously disappeared in 1994, with their story becoming a central secret to the present day characters.

David Schwimmer was previously announced as Anthony, a botany professor and divorced parent of teenage twins Devin and Cece played by Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels. Friends of the twins will be played by Elijah Cooper (CJ), Galilea La Salvia (Frankie) and Francesca Noel (Alex). Ana Ortiz portrays a police detective who has a connection to the teens who disappeared.

Additional cast members announced Friday are Stony Blyden as Trey, Frankie's boyfriend, and Sakina Jaffrey as Ramona, who is only described as a mysterious woman.

Per Disney+, the season 2 synopsis is as follows: "The new story begins with Devin and Cece, fraternal twins adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realize that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends - Alex, CJ and Frankie - find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994."

"Goosebumps" is based on the popular book series by R.L. Stine.

Season 1 is streaming now on Disney+ and Hulu.

