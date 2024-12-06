Gov. Roy Cooper reflects on nearly 40 years in NC politics as term winds down, ponders US Senate run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper is preparing to leave a long career in state politics that began with his election to the North Carolina House of Representatives in 1986 and included becoming majority leader in the state Senate, four terms as attorney general, and two terms as governor that end in January.

In a one-on-one interview with ABC11, Cooper reflected on his nearly 40-year career in politics and eight years as governor.

I've promised my wife, my family, that I would take a little bit of time first in order to decide what would be best for me to do and how I can best serve. - Gov. Roy Cooper

"It's been an extraordinary honor and privilege," Cooper said. "I've taken it seriously every single day and I've worked to make North Carolina better. I'm grateful for the people having given me that opportunity."

Cooper said he is going to take a break before considering his next move.

"I've promised my wife, my family, that I would take a little bit of time first in order to decide what would be best for me to do and how I can best serve," Cooper told ABC11.

Cooper also acknowledged he may launch a campaign to become the Democratic nominee in the U.S. Senate race in 2026 when Sen. Thom Tillis is up for reelection.

"Everything right now is on the table," Cooper said. "I'm going to examine that after a few months from leaving office. I'm going to look at that as one of many potentials that I could do."

WATCH: Cooper's entire wide-ranging conversation with Steve Daniels