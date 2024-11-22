NC Gov. Cooper attends dinner at White House after push for Helene aid, Senate passes relief bill

This comes after the North Carolina Senate approved a new bill for Helene relief on Wednesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper will attend a dinner at the White House Friday, according to the governor's office.

This comes after he met with Congress members in Washington this week to push more aid in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene.

On Wednesday, the NC Senate passed SB 282, providing an additional $227 million in Helen relief funds from the state's savings reserve. However, it also includes legal changes aimed at weakening the incoming governor and other Democratic elected officials in the state.

WATCH | NC Senate OKs Helene relief bill that also weakens AG, governor

The Senate voted along party lines for the measure, which would among other things, alter yet again how the State Board of Elections is appointed.

The bill goes next to the desk of outgoing Democratic Gov. Cooper, who has blasted the effort as "massive power grabs."

Any veto override attempt would happen early next month.