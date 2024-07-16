Florida girl who vanished in 2023 could be traveling to Durham

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, July 16, 2024 8:25PM
There's a new push to track down a girl who went missing a year ago.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new push to track down a girl who went missing a year ago.

Gracie Landa vanished from her home in Tampa, Florida, on June 27, 2023. She was just 16 years old at the time.

Now 17, Landa is thought to possibly be in Durham.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) issued a new call for information about Landa's whereabouts. The organization said investigators believed Landa may travel to the Bull City.

Anyone with information about Landa is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

