3 people injured in plane crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were injured in a plane crash Sunday morning in Cumberland County.

Grays Creek Fire Department Station 24 was called to the crash near Butler Nursery Road. It has not been disclosed when the crash happened.

One person was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries. The other two were taken to local hospitals.

