New ECHL team in Greensboro will start play in October

The Greensboro Gargoyles will be the 30th team in the East Coast Hockey League.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The name for the new minor league hockey team that's coming to North Carolina has been unveiled.

Players will rock purple and gold sweaters with a unique logo.

They will begin play in October at the First Horizon Coliseum.

This will be Greensboro's third minor league team.

The Hurricanes also played there for two years before moving to Raleigh.