Guide to races for U.S. House in Triangle districts

As more and more folks make their way to the polls, one question is raising eyebrows involving changes to wording around who can vote in the state and federal elections.

The 2024 General Election features many races on the ballot including for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina.

Below is a list of those races that cover the Triangle.

The U.S. House District 1 race consists of three candidates. Incumbent Democrat Donald Davis is running against Republican Laurie Buckhout and Libertarian Tom Bailey.

District 1 is placed over the northeastern part of the state and is compromised of 19 counties including Nash and Edgecombe counties.

The U.S. House District 2 race has three candidates. Incumbent Democrat Deborah Ross is running against Republican Alan Swain and Green Party candidate Michael Dublin.

District 2 includes most of Wake County.

The U.S. House District 4 race features incumbent Democrat Valerie Foushee, Republican Eric Blankenburg, and Libertarian Guy Meilleur.

District 4 encompasses Durham, Burlington and goes up to the Virginia border.

Incumbent Republican David Rouzer is up against Democrat Marlando Pridgen for U.S. House District 7 which covers Lumberton and parts of Fayetteville.

The race for U.S. House District 9 features incumbent Republican Richard Hudson, Democrat Nigel Bristow, and Independent Shelane Etchison.

District 9 covers parts of Fayetteville and Sanford.

The race for U.S. House District 13 will pit Democrat Frank Pierce against Republican Brad Knott. Democrat Wiley Nickel announced last year he would not run for reelection in the district after the state maps were changed.

