Gun found at Wake County middle school, juvenile faces charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A middle school student in Wake County brought a gun to school Thursday.

The unloaded gun was found in the River Oaks Middle School gymnasium.

The discovery came after a Wake County school resource officer got a tip about a weapon on campus. Deputies, including a K-9, and school staffers searched and eventually found the gun.

The juvenile who brought the weapon to school will be charged, the Wake County Sheriff's Office said.

"Bringing a weapon onto school grounds is not only illegal but a serious threat," Sheriff Willie Rowe said. "The safety of our schools relies on everyone staying alert and proactive. We encourage students who notice something concerning to not hesitate to speak up - whether to a trusted adult, one of our SROs, or through the WCPSS anonymous tip line."

The sheriff's office said all students were safe and there was no known threat.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood