Gun shop launches fundraiser for two killed in Harnett Co.: 'Their hearts are going to be broken'

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were killed in a crash in Harnett County on Wednesday, the third deadly crash in the county since Sunday.

Friends and coworkers are raising money to support the families of the two victims left behind.

The owner of Fuquay Gun, Clay Ausley, said one of the men--Chris Shaw-- had been coming to store since he was a small child. His father was one of Fuquay Gun's first customers. The other man-Logan Wood-was Shaw's friend and coworker.

People the store told ABC11 those who work and shop there are like family.

"Their hearts are going to be broken and their minds are going to be broken on this situation for quite a while," Ausley said. "It'll take years for this to ease the pain, to ease, if you will, even in this store."

Ausley said his employees Shaw and Wood were enjoying the day off and headed to a gun range on Wednesday, as his employees often do in their spare time. Shaw was about to pull his Ford Focus into his father's house when they were hit by a GMC Terrain and then T-boned by a Toyota RAV4.

The crash happened at US 421 and Willie Cameron Road.

State Highway Patrol said three other people were also injured.

Shaw and Wood's co-workers said Wood was excited about being a new dad, and that Shaw truly loved his job, and said their presence will be greatly missed.

"It's just tragic what has happened to both of them," said Frank Kecseti, also an employee at Fuquay Gun.

State Highway Patrol said the driver of the GMC that hit the Shaw and Woods while their car was stationary is now facing two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of failure to reduce speed.

A fundraising effort has been set up by the store for Wood and Shaw's families.