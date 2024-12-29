Debate over H1B workers impact tech industries in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Debate is swirling within the incoming Trump administration over the future of H1B visas, issued to highly skilled immigrant workers. It's an issue dividing tech and big business who support the program and some core Trump supporters who want to limit immigration.

North Carolina is one of the top states for issuing those visas, and much of that is due to tech companies in the Triangle.

"At Research Triangle Park, whether you're looking at SAS, GSK, pharma companies, IBM, Cisco, all the big tech players, and more life science companies they all need talent," said Morrisville Councilmember Steve Rao.

In many cases, talent coming from places like India and South Asia, on H1B temporary visas issued to highly skilled foreign workers on a limited basis to lend their expertise to companies in the U.S.

Now, it's prompting debate among the incoming Trump administration. While Trump attempted to limit the visas during his first term, key advisors Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have defended the visa program as key to promoting industry.

"I'm just afraid that we're being very short-sighted in how we approach this economically," Rao said.

Councilman Rao, who represents Morrisville, works in the tech industry and said many local jobs could be lost to places like Canada or Australia.

"There's just a lot of fear out there that what if the Congress comes in stops the program or makes it harder," he said.

He said he's also concerned about what it might mean for children of H1B workers who have put down roots in our community.

"Now I'm hearing stories even in Morrisville and Cary where these children are now having to move back to India but they've only been here in school," Rao said.

He said moving forward, he hopes North Carolina's strong university system can continue to promote STEM education for American students, but that we should also keep the door open for immigrants with big ideas.

"They're more than just workers, they're business people that are entrepreneurs and they're innovators and the question is do we want those innovators going somewhere else?" Rao said.

