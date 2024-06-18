Raleigh City Council once again debate allowing motorized vehicles in parades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council is debating Tuesday whether to allow motorized vehicles back into parades.
City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements, teaming up with public safety officials for some of the largest and most complex parades across the country.
Among those recommendations are:
WATCH | Raleigh City Council work on new parade safety requirements
The ban on cars and floats happened last year after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. She was a young dancer struck and killed during the city's 2022 Christmas parade.
The public had an opportunity to weigh in on the recommendations through an online survey that went live earlier this month.
People can also listen on Tuesday during the city council work session.
RELATED | Raleigh city officials, parade organizers meet to discuss future events, motorized vehicles