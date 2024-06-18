Raleigh City Council once again debate allowing motorized vehicles in parades

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements.

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements.

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements.

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh City Council is debating Tuesday whether to allow motorized vehicles back into parades.

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements, teaming up with public safety officials for some of the largest and most complex parades across the country.

Among those recommendations are:

Having vehicle owners provide proof of a safety check by a qualified mechanic within 30 days of the event

Every float must be inspected to ensure there are no trip hazards and have adequate fall prevention like handrails

Maintain a reasonable distance between vehicles and parade participants

WATCH | Raleigh City Council work on new parade safety requirements

City staff have been working for the past year on new parade safety requirements and recommendations

The ban on cars and floats happened last year after the death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks. She was a young dancer struck and killed during the city's 2022 Christmas parade.

The public had an opportunity to weigh in on the recommendations through an online survey that went live earlier this month.

People can also listen on Tuesday during the city council work session.

RELATED | Raleigh city officials, parade organizers meet to discuss future events, motorized vehicles