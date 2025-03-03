An inside look at a legal fight between Triangle man, Trump Administration over firing

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- In an interview seen only on ABC11, an inside look at a high-profile legal fight between the Trump Administration and a Triangle man.

Hampton Dellinger was appointed to protect whistleblowers in the federal government, people exposing waste, fraud, abuse and dangers to the public.

Dellinger was fired last month by the Trump Administration one year into a five-year term after being appointed by former President Joe Biden.

During the weekend, a federal judge ruled his firing was illegal.

Dellinger lives in the Triangle and commutes to Washington for work every week.

He stopped by the ABC11 studio on Monday afternoon to discuss his case and how he's now working to help probationary federal workers who've been fired by the Trump Administration.

"My office is tasked by Congress with protecting federal employees and the merit system just as a whole," said Dellinger, of the U.S. Office of Special Counsel. "And so, for the probationary employees, if they're not getting an individual assessment before they're fired, my office has the right under the law to ask that it be looked into and that they be treated as individuals and not just be subject to a mass firing."

The Trump Administration is appealing the ruling declaring its firing of Dellinger illegal.

Dellinger said he expects it to end up quickly at the US Supreme Court.