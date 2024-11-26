Thanksgiving Day dinner costs are up for some items and less for others; here's a breakdown

The prices on some Turkey Day staples have shot up, while the meal's cost overall is down from last year

The prices on some Turkey Day staples have shot up, while the meal's cost overall is down from last year

The prices on some Turkey Day staples have shot up, while the meal's cost overall is down from last year

The prices on some Turkey Day staples have shot up, while the meal's cost overall is down from last year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The prices on some Turkey Day staples have shot up, while the meal's cost overall is down from last year!

Fresh cranberries jumped 12 percent from last year's, dinner rolls and cubed stuffing each increased eight percent.

There are other items on the grocery list shoppers will see some savings while battling inflation.

"It's on me, unfortunately," said "I wish things didn't cost as much as they do," said Raleigh resident Will Ketchum.

Every year, Ketchum drives out to Boone to help his mom shop and then cook that big Thanksgiving feast.

SEE ALSO | Will Thanksgiving dinner cost less this year? Here's what the data shows

He takes the financial pressure off his mom to pay for it all and says he's currently working three jobs.

"We'll just continue to carry on," said Ketchum. "It's tradition for the holiday season."

An American Farm Bureau Federation survey found the classic meal for 10 people is down five percent from last year, but the amount is nearly twenty percent higher than five years ago.

Shoppers are getting a better deal this Thanksgiving on turkey.

Prices are also down for sweet potatoes, frozen peas, a tray of carrots, pumpkin pie mix, pie crust and whole milk.

Still, Becca Ymker is scaling back the celebration.

"We have less people, so less food," she said. "We're not overbuying the food. Turkey is a lot of food, and we're trying not to waste."

Several grocers such as Aldi's, Walmart, and Target are offering Thanksgiving bundles that are cheaper this year than last.

SEE ALSO | Thanksgiving travel and traffic: Best and worst times to drive and fly

