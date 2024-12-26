Wake County program allows residents to their recycle Christmas trees

The program lasts from Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 26, 2025.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Looking ahead after Christmas, Wake County is giving you the opportunity to recycle your Christmas tree.

The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program allows county residents to turn their live Christmas trees into mulch. That mulch then fortifies park trails around the county.

Last year, 4,400 trees were turned into 95 tons of mulch.

Here are the eight locations you can drop off your tree:

Wake County Convenience Centers

All places are open all week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10505 Old Stage Road, Garner 6120 Old

Smithfield Road, Apex

3600 Yates Mill Pond Road, Raleigh

5051 Wendell Blvd., Wendell

Wake County Parks

All places are open all week from 8 a.m. to sunset.