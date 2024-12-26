Wake County program allows residents to their recycle Christmas trees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Looking ahead after Christmas, Wake County is giving you the opportunity to recycle your Christmas tree.
The Happy Trails Christmas Tree Recycling Program allows county residents to turn their live Christmas trees into mulch. That mulch then fortifies park trails around the county.
Last year, 4,400 trees were turned into 95 tons of mulch.
The program lasts from Dec. 26, 2024, through Jan. 26, 2025.
Here are the eight locations you can drop off your tree:
All places are open all week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All places are open all week from 8 a.m. to sunset.