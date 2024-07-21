Harnett County deputies find illegal gaming establishment in Spring Lake business

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies found an illegal gaming establishment Thursday at a business in Harnett County.

The Harnett County Narcotics Division served a search warrant at Spring Lake Internet on NC 210 South in Spring Lake. Investigators said they seized 129 computer towers, 19 standup gaming machines and over $50,000.

According to the sheriff's office, the illegal gaming establishment was owned by Lewis Dong Jin Shin of Kernersville. Kinya Brown, 41, managed the business at the location.

Brown was arrested and charged with operating five or more gaming machines, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana. She was given a $50,000 unsecured bond.

Felony warrants were obtained for Jin Shin for operating five or more gaming machines, and he has not been arrested yet.