NTSB releases early findings on deadly Harnett County small-plane crash

The single-engine acrobatic plane crashed into part of a boat dealership near Broadway, killing two men who were on board.

BROADWAY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The National Transportation Safety Board released its preliminary report about the deadly plane crash in Harnett County last month.

According to witnesses who observed the accident, the plane was seen spinning nose-down before it hit the ground with the engine running the entire time.

The plane was traveling from Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford, and the Highway Patrol said it went down five minutes after takeoff.

The plane burst into flames upon impact.

The NTSB said most of the plane was consumed by the fire, but the steel structure remained intact.

In May, a plane crashed in a field near Raleigh Executive Jetport, leaving the pilot and a mechanic seriously injured.

