Small plane crashes into boat dealership in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fiery plane crash took place about an hour south of Raleigh in Harnett County.

Live pictures from Chopper 11 show the plane crashed into part of boat dealership.

The crash took place in a rural part of Harnett County off Holly Springs Church Road, near the Town of Broadway.

First responders placed a blue tarp over the wreckage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.