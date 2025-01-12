1 person found dead inside Harnett County home after fire

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was found dead after a heavy fire erupted Sunday morning at a house in Harnett County.

It happened before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Kivett Road. The first units to arrive saw flames from all four sides of the home.

Firefighters attempted to search the home, but the roof collapsed causing them to retreat. They were able to suppress the fire.

One person was found dead inside the home. Their identity has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.