Harnett Regional Jetport hosts jamboree celebrating its new terminal

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett Regional Jetport hosted a jamboree on Saturday in celebration of its new terminal.

The event featured aircraft displays, informational vendors, food trucks, and more. Attendees also had the opportunity to ride in a helicopter.

A toy drive was also set up during the event to deliver to Western North Carolina for the holidays.

The Jetport previously held a small grand opening ceremony in July for the terminal.

