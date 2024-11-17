Harnett Regional Jetport hosts jamboree celebrating its new terminal

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett Regional Jetport hosted a jamboree on Saturday in celebration of its new terminal.
The event featured aircraft displays, informational vendors, food trucks, and more. Attendees also had the opportunity to ride in a helicopter.
A toy drive was also set up during the event to deliver to Western North Carolina for the holidays.
The Jetport previously held a small grand opening ceremony in July for the terminal.
