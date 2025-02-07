Johnston County judge expected to make ruling in Hasson Bacote racial justice case

The judge will rule in the case of Hasson Bacote.

The judge will rule in the case of Hasson Bacote.

The judge will rule in the case of Hasson Bacote.

The judge will rule in the case of Hasson Bacote.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A legal decision being handed down in Johnston County could have big impacts for more than 100 prisoners currently on death row in North Carolina.

A judge is expected to rule in the case of Hasson Bacote.

He spent 15 years on death row before former Governor Roy Cooper commuted his sentence to life without parole in December.

Bacote's case is the lead case under the North Carolina Racial Justice Act.

That is a 2009 law that allowed people sentenced to death to bring forward evidence that race affected their trials and sentences.

Today's decision will not affect Bacote's sentence, but could impact the cases of the other death row inmates with claims under the act.

