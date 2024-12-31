Gov. Cooper commutes sentences of 15 on death row, issues other pardons and commutations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday -- his last day in office -- that he has commuted the sentences of 15 people on death row. He also granted two other commutations and two pardons.

Cooper's office said the clemency actions followed a thorough review by the Office of Executive Clemency, the Office of General Counsel, and the governor.

"These reviews are among the most difficult decisions a governor can make and the death penalty is the most severe sentence that the state can impose," Cooper said. "After thorough review, reflection, and prayer, I concluded that the death sentence imposed on these 15 people should be commuted while ensuring they will spend the rest of their lives in prison."

No executions have been carried out in North Carolina since 2006. Before Tuesday's commutations, North Carolina had 136 offenders on death row and the Governor's Clemency Office received petitions for clemency from 89 of them.

Though no single factor was determinative in the decision on any one case, the governor's office considered a variety of factors, including but not limited to facts and circumstances of the crime, whether a murder was particularly heinous and cruel, Input from prosecutors and family members of victims, and the offender's criminal history and conduct and activity while in prison.

These 15 people whose sentences were commuted to life without the possibility of parole are:

Hasson Bacote, 38, convicted in Johnston County in 2009.

Iziah Barden, 67, convicted in Sampson County in 1999.

Nathan Bowie, 53, convicted in Catawba County in 1993.

Rayford Burke, 66, convicted in Iredell County in 1993.

Elrico Fowler, 49, convicted in Mecklenburg County in 1997.

Cerron Hooks, 46, convicted in Forsyth County in 2000.

Guy LeGrande, 65, convicted in Stanly County in 1996.

James Little, 38, convicted in Forsyth County in 2008.

Robbie Locklear, 52, convicted in Robeson County in 1996.

Lawrence Peterson, 55, convicted in Richmond County in 1996.

William Robinson, 41, convicted in Stanly County in 2011.

Christopher Roseboro, 60, convicted in Gaston County in 1997.

Darrell Strickland, 66, convicted in Union County in 1995.

Timothy White, 47, convicted in Forsyth County in 2000.

Vincent Wooten, 52, convicted in Pitt County in 1994.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina praised Cooper for commuting these death sentences, calling the action a major step toward addressing the harms of the death penalty in North Carolina, which has the fifth-largest death row in the country.

"With this action, Gov. Cooper has commuted more death sentences than any governor in North Carolina's history and joins the ranks of a group of courageous leaders who used their executive authority to address the failed death penalty," said Chantal Stevens, executive director of ACLU of North Carolina. "We have long known that the death penalty in North Carolina is racially biased, unjust, and immoral, and the governor's actions today pave the way for our state to move towards a new era of justice."

The Center for Death Penalty Litigation, North Carolina's largest nonprofit law firm representing people facing the death penalty and other extreme sentences, lauded the move and noted that 11 of those who had their death sentences commuted were clients of the Center.

"We are deeply gratified that Gov. Cooper took our request for capital commutations seriously," said Gretchen Engel, executive director of the Center for Death Penalty Litigation. "It makes sense that governors are taking steps to prevent executions, given the hundreds of death row exonerations we've seen across the country and the overwhelming evidence of racism in capital trials."

Jay Ferguson, a lead attorney on Bacote's case and a member of CDPL's board of directors, added: "I'm deeply grateful that North Carolina has now been added to the list, given that we have one of the largest death rows in the nation and some of the most glaring evidence of racism in capital sentencing that's ever been presented in a courtroom. In light of the sweeping evidence of race discrimination that we brought forward under the Racial Justice Act, North Carolina must never allow another execution."

Cooper also commuted two sentences of non-death row inmates and issued two pardons.

"Ensuring careful review of petitions for clemency is a responsibility I take seriously," Cooper said. "Each of these individuals is deserving of clemency as we continue our important work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our criminal justice system."

Receiving commutations include Brian Fuller, 54, who has served 27 years after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder in Rockingham County. Cooper's office said Fuller has worked steadily while incarcerated and has also maintained a good disciplinary record. Fuller will become eligible for parole immediately.

The other commutation went to Joseph Bromfield, 63, who has served 34 years after being convicted of two counts of first-degree murder in Cumberland County. Cooper's office said Bromfield had completed a college degree, worked steadily, and maintained a good disciplinary record while incarcerated. He is also eligible for parole immediately.

Whether either man gets paroled will be up to the N.C. Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.

Brandon Wallace, 43, received a pardon. Wallace was convicted of conspiracy to traffic cocaine and marijuana in Lee County in 2007. Since that time, he has been crime-free, earned a college degree, earned a law degree, and been admitted to practice law, Cooper's office said. He has also served as President of his county's Bar Association.

Cooper also pardoned John "Jack" Campbell, 63, who was convicted of selling cocaine in Wake County in 1984. Since then, he has been crime-free, completed his college degree, owned a small business, been gainfully employed, and supported his family, the governor's office said.

These latest actions by the outgoing governor follow Cooper's decision earlier this month to commute the sentences of six people and granted pardons to nine others.