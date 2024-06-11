House of Representatives to vote on controversial NC bill that would ban most public mask wearing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The House of Representatives is set to vote on a controversial bill Tuesday that would ban most wearing masks in public.

Known as the Unmasking Mobs and Criminals Act, HB 237 is supposed to make it easier to prosecute people trying to hide behind a mask while committing a crime.

This would repeal the pandemic-era exemption that allowed mask-wearing for health reasons.

I'm not sure it provides enough protection for people who have health concerns... Rep. Brandon Lofton (D)

The bill did pass in the Senate in a 30-15 vote last month but failed in the House because it didn't provide enough protections for people with medical conditions.

This prompted a conference committee and changes to HB 237.

The updated version included those exemptions for people with health concerns. Additionally, limitations and strong penalties were added for protesters and those committing crimes while wearing masks.

Senate Republicans passed a compromised version of HB 237, which places more restrictions on wearing a mask in public.

But, some Democrat lawmakers said the changes still aren't enough.

"I'm not sure it provides enough protection for people who have health concerns...when they're in public," Rep. Brandon Lofton (D) said. "And there are a couple of provisions in there, I think, that raised a few questions."

When it was initially presented to the Senate, Republican legislators expressed doubt that someone would get in legal trouble for masking because of health concerns.

I smell politics on the other side of the aisle... Republican Sen. Buck Newton

"I smell politics on the other side of the aisle when they're scaring people to death about a bill that is only going to criminalize people who are trying to hide their identity so they can do something wrong," Wilson County Republican Sen. Buck Newton, who presented the bill, said on the Senate floor.

There will be a public pushback at a rally scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

The bill comes after the demonstrations against the War in Gaza, which have included masked protesters camped out on college campuses.

