Gov. Stein signs bills, involving foster care reform and school tuition assistance for veterans

The Governor signed a series of bills including HB 373, which allows UNC System institutions to provide tuition assistance for military students.

The Governor signed a series of bills including HB 373, which allows UNC System institutions to provide tuition assistance for military students.

The Governor signed a series of bills including HB 373, which allows UNC System institutions to provide tuition assistance for military students.

The Governor signed a series of bills including HB 373, which allows UNC System institutions to provide tuition assistance for military students.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Stein signed a series of bills into law this week.

This includes a bill overhauling the state's foster are system and another supporting veterans who want to attend a UNC System school.

House Bill 612: Fostering Care in NC Act

HB 612 has been years in the making. It strengthens the state's foster care system by giving the Department of Health and Human Services more authority to hold county-run social services accountable and improving procedures for investigating abuse and neglect, and setting clearer deadlines.

Stein said in a statement: "This bill protects our most vulnerable children and strengthens our child welfare system. I applaud the provisions of this bill that better protect children from abuse and neglect, empower a rapid response team to support those receiving mental health treatment, and help more kids stay with their family members. I thank the bill sponsors, Representatives Chesser, Bell, Loftis and Alston, for their work, as well as Senator Sydney Batch for her years of dedication to this issue."

SEE ALSO: Potential raises for educators put on hold by state budget delay: 'Lot of uncertainty'

House Bill 373: UNC Tuition Discount for Certain Students

HB 373 allows UNC System institutions to provide tuition assistance for military students making higher education more affordable and accessible for service members by removing education barriers for military students.

Stein said in a statement: "This bill will help military students afford tuition at our state's top-tier university system. This way, we can both support those who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and strengthen our workforce of tomorrow. I appreciate Representatives Campbell, Pickett, Chesser, and Willis for their sponsorship of this legislation."

The bill also applies to students enrolled in an employer-sponsored financial support program.

Veteran and Rep. Grant Campbell (R) explained the benefits of the bill in the lives of other veterans after serving in the military.

"It's not just about reducing costs for students. It's about opening the doors to the best university system in our nation, to students that are balancing jobs and military careers, who still seek out opportunities for self-growth," he said. "And it's a commitment to our state to making those opportunities easy to find and easy to afford."

The goal is to encourage more students to attend UNC System colleges and universities.