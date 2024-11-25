Healing Transitions helps support those in need during the holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the world comes together to celebrate what's dubbed the most wonderful time of the year, people in recovery from substance abuse can find themselves alone.

"You see the rest of the world kind of celebrating as families, and you may not have that, you may be in the process of rebuilding that," said Executive Director Chris Budnick with Healing Transitions.

Budnick has his own recovery journey and has worked for nearly 25 years at Healing Transitions, a place that provides many different kinds of support for those in recovery every day of the year, especially during the holidays.

"On Christmas or Thanksgiving, we're gonna have marathon meetings. I mean, there's a meeting going on every hour of the day for this period," he said. "Recognizing that people may not have a place to go may feel particularly alone."

ABC11 spoke with Budnick in the courtyard inside the Dix Park Healing Transitions location. The courtyard in particular is a big part of the healing process for many.

"You've got people who are sitting outside detox who are interacting with folks at all kinds of levels of the recovery program. And you also will have alumni that come back and visit," Budnick said.

Healing Transitions provides all kinds of support throughout the process. The program has low-barrier detox, first responders can drop people off any time, and it has an emergency shelter and a post-overdose response team that works with paramedics too.

The program has seen big success stories over the years and each one has a ripple effect in the community.

"Folks become taxpayers. They become, volunteers, and they stop costing the community because they're not involved with, you know, being arrested or being in court or paying child support," Budnick said.

As folks feel extra generous around the holidays, the program is seeking donations to keep its mission going and continue to change lives in North Carolina.