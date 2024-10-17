Healing Transitions Raleigh women's campus expands, supports more in addiction recovery

County and city leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated women's campus.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Kathy Worley just celebrated four years of recovery after a 16-year addiction. She has a lot to smile about today.

"I have been arrested over 32 times during the years of substance abuse addiction," she said. "I have a 30-year-old son living in Kinston. I have a 2-year-old grandbaby. I've reunited with my family. Those relationships that were once broken are fully repaired."

She owes it all to Healing Transitions.

On Thursday, county and city leaders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated women's campus. Executive Director Chris Budnick said the demand for addiction recovery has grown along with the population.

"Our new infrastructure will allow us to support up to 210 women," he said. "Previously it was designed for 88."

The program offers free resources to underserved and uninsured people. The expansion has been years in the making.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was struck with emotion by the work being done.

"I think it's the first time I ever cried giving a speech," Baldwin said to a participant in the program. "Thank you for what you said. You've given me the courage to continue. I'm like no girl, you're the one with the courage."

It's courage Worley shows every day to remain clean. She is now working for Healing Transitions full-time.

"It's been the most rewarding thing I've ever done," she said.