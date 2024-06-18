As weather turns hotter, fan requests more than double from last year in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County is experiencing a sharp rise in fan requests as the days heat up. There have been 160 requests so far this season which is more than double the amount from this time last year.
Fans are being handed out for free under the Cool for Wake program.
There are seven distribution sites to choose from in Wake and residents can pick the spot closest to where they live.
Staff is doing outreach to the most vulnerable population.
"For children, for seniors, for people who are on certain different types of medications, they cannot regulate their body temperature as well as healthy adults," said Wake County Project Administrator Denise Kissel.
Raleigh resident Israel Shaquan is taking advantage of one of the many local fan distribution programs as this hot weather bares down.
"We don't have an AC and we don't have insulation, so the heat penetrates," he said after receiving a fan. "With this and a lot of liquids, I'll be okay."
Nonprofits are also trying to help during this heat, but because of demand right now - Helping Hands Missions Executive Director Sylvania Wiggins is putting a limit of two fans per families.
"We have ran out this morning. When we started we had about probably some 40 fans we gave out. We were down to absolutely nothing," said Wiggins.
The Wake County program and Helping Hand Mission run solely on donations. If you're interested in giving during this time, you can drop off a fan at either location.
