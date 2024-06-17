Protecting produce on the farm, market stand from heat costing farmers more: 'Need some rain'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Helen Wise grows everything from zucchini, cabbage, potatoes, kale and collards on her 250-acre farm in Wayne County. She owns Wise Farms and has been selling produce at the State Farmers Market for more than 25 years.

Wise says the heat is making farmers work even harder to sell their fruits and veggies.

"We need some rain," she said.

The heat is costing farmers extra money both at the farm and at their stand. They have to water the fields more to make sure everything keeps growing.

"We got three wells going, so that's a lot of water and a lot of irrigation," Wise said.

At the farmers market, staff at nearly every stand is diligently trying to make sure produce doesn't go bad.

They have multiple coolers. Ice is constantly being shoveled into bins to ensure their produce stays fresh.

"I think we struggle more to keep our produce fresh out here in the heat than on the field," said Vin Ngo of Ronnie Moore's Farm.

Even with these added expenses, these farmers say they haven't raised prices and they do hope their efforts are appreciated.

"Hopefully, people really support local farmers and shop local and homegrown food matters," said Ngo.

