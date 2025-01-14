Sister of woman found dead in Fayetteville makes plea for information: 'She just lived life'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville family is looking for answers after a missing relative was found dead.

Heather Williams' family says she was last seen getting into someone's car.

Heather, 25, can be seen on her family's home surveillance footage from Saturday, Jan 4. getting into what appears to be a four-door light-colored sedan with a sunroof on Berkshire Road.

It's the last time they saw her alive.

Heather Williams is seen on surveillance video getting into a car on Jan. 4, 2025 (Photo: Family)

"And then that Sunday, you know, when I woke up, she wasn't at the house," said Mary Williams, Heather's sister. "And, you know, we tried calling her phone. We couldn't get up with her. It was going straight to voicemail. And like, at that point, we knew something was wrong."

Williams says she and her family worried about Heather because she was cognitively impaired after getting hit by a car a decade ago.

"She was just so trusting and naive to what the dangers were out there," Williams said.

She had a love for God that never wavered. Mary Williams, Heather's Sister

Williams says her family worried when Heather would meet with people she connected with online. They say they believe that's what she was likely doing in the surveillance footage. When she never came home, the family reported Heather missing.

A week later, police found Heather's body in a wooded area near Newark and State Avenue on Friday.

"She just loved life, you know, was fearless and loved to be with family," Williams said. "And she had a love for God that never wavered."

Fayetteville police have not announced a person of interest or suspect at this time.

"We're really hoping that somebody will come forward and give them the missing piece that they're looking for, the lead that they need. It's awful when it's happened to Heather and we don't want to see it happen to anybody else."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective E. Alrafai at (910) 723-0327 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS-8477.

