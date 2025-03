Heavy police presence at home in Johnston County

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating an incident that happened in Johnston County on Saturday.

The incident happened on Chaney Drive in Garner near Cornwallis Road.

Authorities have not released any other details.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.