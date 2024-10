Donald Trump visits Asheville next week to see Hurricane Helene damage, deliver remarks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- Former President Donald Trump will be in Asheville next week to see the damage from Hurricane Helene.

According to his campaign, he will visit the city on Monday, Oct. 21 to "see the devastation of Hurricane Helene first-hand and deliver remarks." Remarks will start at noon.

No specific time or location was released.

Later in the day, Trump will stop in Greenville and Concord.