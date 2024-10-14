Buncombe County looks to rebuild its Asheville's River Arts District: 'Loss is devastating'

Roughly 80% of Asheville's River Arts District was destroyed by Helene, which could carry some major financial implications. The River Arts District was home to 26 warehouses and 300 artists, ArtsAVL director says.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than two weeks after Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc and widespread devastation in the mountains, officials are providing an update on the impact it may have on important sectors of the economy of Western North Carolina.

On Sunday, the Executive Director of ArtsAVL -- which supports the arts in Asheville and Buncombe County -- said roughly 80% of Asheville's River Arts District was destroyed in the storm, which could carry some major financial implications.

"Our artists and arts organizations are a major economic driver, and revitalizer," said Katie Cornell, ArtsAVL's Executive Director.

Cornell says the River Arts District alone is home to dozens of art warehouses, studios -- and hundreds of artists.

"The loss is devastating," she said. "An estimated 80% of the district is destroyed. For perspective, the River Arts District was home to 26 warehouses and 300 artists."

According to ArtsAVL, the Asheville Arts scene helps support up to $1 billion in annual sales for the regional economy -- and supports thousands of jobs. Officials say they need to act now or risk long-term harm to the arts sector.

"It's crucial we get our arts professionals back to work as soon as possible or we will lose them," Cornell said.

At an update alongside Buncombe County officials on Sunday, Cornell promoted the Love Asheville From Afar initiative, which provides online links for customers nationwide to buy from Buncombe County businesses impacted by Helene and serves as a platform for donations.

ArtsAVL is also launching an emergency relief grant on Monday that will provide $500 stipends for artists living in an impacted county who are now out of work.