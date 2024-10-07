Morrisville National Guard help with search and rescue efforts in Fairview

One of the hardest hit areas by Helene is the small town of Fairview, southeast of Asheville.

One of the hardest hit areas by Helene is the small town of Fairview, southeast of Asheville.

One of the hardest hit areas by Helene is the small town of Fairview, southeast of Asheville.

One of the hardest hit areas by Helene is the small town of Fairview, southeast of Asheville.

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Helene is the small town of Fairview, southeast of Asheville.

There, firefighters and Army National Guard members from the Triangle are on the ground, assisting with search and recovery efforts. This includes members of the Army National Guard 449th Combat Aviation Brigade based in Morrisville.

Since the storm hit, rescue crews have been using sport utility vehicles to access those trapped in the mountains.

The flag at the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department is at half-staff because they lost one of their own: firefighter Tony Garrison. He lost his life while attempting to make a rescue and a second landslide occurred taking his life.

SEE ALSO | Family reunited after landslide destroys their home, leaves them stranded for days

A family recently reunited after a landslide caused by Hurricane Helene destroyed their home and left three of them stranded for days.

Master Sgt. William Capps, of Youngsville, has been helping with recovery efforts since last week. He has witnessed a lot during his military career and states that in terms of flood damage, this is the worst he has ever seen.

Capps said these residents will need support for months to come.

"It's bad. They probably need your prayers. They're going to need your support down the road," he said. "It's going to start getting tough for them as people and volunteers leave. You know, you get away from that first week or two weeks of the storm, people will walk away from this, and they're still going to need help going down the road."

There is still no water in Fairview and many areas continue to be without power. Donations have filled the volunteer fire department to help those in need.

While it's tough to witness the struggles of Fairview residents, it's also been fulfilling.

Master Sgt. Capps said: "It's gratifying. I mean, being able to help somebody in need. All the soldiers, you don't really enjoy these situations, but that's what we've trained to do. So being able to do our job is pretty fulfilling."

WATCH | Governor Roy Cooper gives Helene relief briefing at Asheville airport: 'so much more to do'