Cooper, Budd react to death of American hostage in Gaza

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina political leaders are reacting to the news that a hostage who was an American citizen was found dead in Gaza.

Gov. Roy Cooper shared his condolences for Hersh Goldberg-Polin and his family in a post Monday on X, saying in part "I met Hersh's parents and they have been courageous in ways no parents should ever have to be. I'm praying for them and the other hostage families."

Polin, 23, and five other Israelis who were taken hostage on Oct. 7 were all killed in Gaza.

Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, who has been outspoken about the hostage situation in the Middle East, reacted Sunday.

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, died while in Hamas captivity. The Hostages Families Forum

"We are devastated by news of Hersh Goldberg-Polin's death. Having gotten to know Hersh's parents, Jon and Rachel, over the last agonizing 330 days, we cannot imagine the pain and grief they are experiencing. We are praying for God to comfort them and all of Hersh's loved ones," Budd said in a statement. "This is yet another act of cold-blooded barbarism from Hamas terrorists. It must not be excused or downplayed. The U.S. government must leave no stone unturned until all those responsible for Hersh's kidnapping and murder are brought to justice, and until we bring every American hostage home."

Budd has been speaking out about the hostage situation in Gaza since Oct. 25 when he announced his intention "to hold all humanitarian aid to Gaza until each and every American hostage is home and is safe."

Budd visited the Middle East in January where he spoke with the wife of a North Carolina man who was being held hostage in Gaza.

A Hamas-issued video in April showing Goldberg-Polin clearly speaking under duress sparked new protests in Israel urging the government to do more to secure his and others' freedom.

The news of the six hostages' deaths sparked new protests in Israel.