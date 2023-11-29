Sen. Ted Budd calls for release of more hostages, including NC native Keith Siegel

The North Carolina Republican said that though everyone is grateful for the release of some hostages in the past few days, all of them need to be freed.

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- North Carolina Sen. Ted Budd took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to urge Hamas to continue to release hostages, including North Carolina native Keith Siegel.

Budd first raised awareness that some of the hostages were from North Carolina when he brought this up on the Senate floor a month ago.

The Republican and junior US Senator spoke for about eight minutes late Tuesday afternoon.

He said that though everyone is grateful for the release of some hostages in the past few days, all of them need to be freed.

Budd put a lot of the blame on Qatar, saying that the country is hosting Hamas' political leaders and that the US government should be pressuring them to stop doing so.

"Our two nations are friends, but sometimes friends must be honest with one another," Budd said of Qatar. "Earlier this month, I met with the Qatari ambassador in my office. I told him in no uncertain terms that his government must pressure Hamas' leaders living in Doha to immediately and unconditionally release all hostages."

Budd mentioned North Carolina hostages by name this time including Siegel, who grew up in Chapel Hill.

"I've met with the families of hostages here in Washington, heard their stories, look at their photos every day on my desk," Budd said. "Every day that these families have to live with the pain and uncertainty, it's unacceptable. We must stand united and say not one more day."

Siegel's wife, Adrienne "Aviva" Siegel, is among the hostages who have been freed. The couple was taken hostage at the start of the war on Oct. 7.

Budd also said it is important to start thinking about the day after the war.

His idea is to bring Hamas leaders to the United States and face a judge here for the killing and kidnapping of Americans.