High-speed chase ends in a crash causing power outage in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A high-speed chase ended in a crash and a power outage Tuesday morning in Wake County.

According to the highway patrol, it all stemmed from a driver refusing to do a traffic stop at Cary Parkway near Harrison Road.

This resulted in a pursuit with speeds up to 100 mph. The suspect vehicle led police onto Poole Road where the suspect slammed into a power pole and overturned several times.

The driver was taken into custody and taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The power is still out at Bethlehem and Poole Road.

This is the latest in a string of pursuits involving local law enforcement. On Sunday, an 18-year-old died after a chase in Wake County.

This is an ongoing investigation.

