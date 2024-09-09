High utility bills reported in Apex after cyberattack: 'Working on a resolution'

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cybersecurity attack is causing mass confusion in Apex where residents are receiving utility bills that have doubled and, in some cases, tripled their normal bills.

"I think mine was over $600. I'm talking about the last bill I just got," said resident Jerry Farantatos. "That was a little bit more of a shock to receive a bill that high."

He is used to paying about $250 a month in utilities, but since the attempted ransomware act in July his bill has been higher than normal.

That cyberattack took utility billing and building permit services offline temporarily.

According to the town's website, it was unable to create an accurate bill for some customers in July and August. Apex encouraged them to pay the same amount they did the month before, but in September, the town warned that the bill would seem high because it reflects actual usage from June through August.

ABC11 was there as dozens of concerned residents walked in and out of Town Hall with their bills in hand demanding answers

There was even reaction online with one woman saying town staff was very helpful in fixing her $1,400 bill. Another man said his bill tripled from June to August.

"We're working with our residents to get a resolution on this," said Apex Town Manager Randy Vosburg.

He told ABC11 that the systems are back up and running. In addition to the cybersecurity attack, there was a rate increase that went into effect in July that impacted nearly every Apex resident. Vosburg said October's bill will reflect one month of usage as a normal bill would.

"We feel their pain. We appreciate their patience. We want to get it right and will. We're not disconnecting power or charging late fees," he said.

Apex Mayor Jacques Gilbert released a statement on social media that stated the town needs to improve its communication and how it responds to crisis like this.

"I believe that one thing we must also do immediately is effective payment reconciliation, ensuring that any excess charges are addressed swiftly and fairly. While additional resources and personnel have been brought in to help, i know that this alone won't fully solve the problem."

In the meantime, Faratatos decided to just pay the bill.

"For the record, I did pay," said Farantatos. "I went ahead and paid it. If I do overpay I feel confident the city will credit me on the next one."