Highway 98 near Oak Grove Elementary closed due to downed tree, power lines

Power crews are on scene to clean up the area.

DURHAM, N.C (WTVD) -- If you have to use Highway 98 in Durham you may have to take an alternate route.

That is because a downed tree has also brought down some power lines with it.

How long that will take has not been released at this time.

Parents trying to drop their kids off at schools can take Mineral Springs Road to get to the elementary school while the portion of Highway 98 is closed.