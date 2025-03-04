Hillsborough police chief to retire after 14 years at the helm

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton is set to retire after more than 14 years in the job, the Town said Tuesday.

Hampton's last day will be March 23. The Town will host a public reception for Hampton from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 24.

Hampton was sworn in as Hillsborough's police chief in November 2010 after a search that included an estimated 200 applicants. He came to Hillsborough from the Durham Police Department, where he began his career and spent more than 15 years.

Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton will retire March 23.

"I've enjoyed working in Hillsborough where I got to see officers grow and develop and see the town grow while being a part of all that," Hampton said.

Under Hampton's leadership, the Hillsborough Police Department implemented several new practices, including organizing community police summits, establishing a fitness standard and annual fitness testing, and being an early user of body-worn cameras, among other accomplishments.

Hampton emphasized that these achievements were not his alone but part of a greater departmental effort.

"Hillsborough has been exceptionally fortunate to have had fantastic leadership in its police department for almost 15 years," Town Manager Eric Peterson said. "I've never seen a chief and officers in a police department display such a high level of commitment and engagement in serving a community on a daily basis as we have here in Hillsborough. While we hate to lose Chief Hampton, there are a lot of talented and dedicated officers and staff in the department who will ensure that momentum continues."

It's not the end of law enforcement for Hampton; He has accepted a new position as the deputy director of community justice for the City of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"It's a chance to work in a different area of criminal justice back home where I grew up," Hampton said.

Hillsborough Police Maj. Jason Winn will serve as interim police chief for about nine months, the Town said. Winn, a 12-year law-enforcement veteran, was promoted to major in July 2022.

