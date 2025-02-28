Rico Boyce named new Raleigh Police Department Chief as Patterson exits

The three finalists, one from RPD's own ranks answered questions from the public as they vied to be chosen as the new chief of police.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A familiar face at the Raleigh Police Department (RPD) is now the police chief. The city made the announcement Friday afternoon.

Boyce is a 25-year member of RPD. He started as a patrol officer in Raleigh's Southeast District and advanced to the rank of Deputy Chief. He takes over from Chief Estella Patterson, who is retiring March 1 after serving the city of Raleigh for three years.

"We are pleased to announce that our national search process has identified someone who has served Raleigh for more than two decades as our next Chief of Police. Rico Boyce has demonstrated that he knows how to effectively work with the community, and our process demonstrated the trust the community and the police department have in him," Adams-David said.

"We are grateful to the community and the many stakeholders for their participation in this comprehensive process, which vetted candidates from all over the U.S. and Canada. We have confirmed that Rico Boyce is the right person for the job, delivering the right combination of leadership, empathy, tactical knowledge, and community connection. I look forward to working with him to make Raleigh one of the safest cities in the country."

Boyce holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from North Carolina Central University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pfeiffer University. He also attended the Administrative Officers Management Program at North Carolina State University and the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

WATCH: Chief Patterson talks about her tenure and retirement plans