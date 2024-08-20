Sheriff helps save drowning baby in Hoke County

RAEFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff said he helped save a drowning baby's life over the weekend.

Sheriff Roderick Virgil posted a writeup on the sheriff's office's Facebook page describing what happened.

He said he was leaving church Sunday when he heard a dispatch call about a drowning child. The child was just three minutes away from his location, so he redirected and rushed to the scene.

"I grabbed my medical equipment, began performing CPR and applied the AED on the infant," Virgil wrote.

Other emergency personnel then arrived to help. Together they were able to get the baby breathing again and stabilize the child's pulse.

The child was then rushed to the hospital for further care.

"We can accomplish great things, even in the face of devastating situations," Virgil wrote.